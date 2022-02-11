BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Brockton that left one person hospitalized late Thursday night.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Ash Street around 11:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Brockton Police Department.

The victim was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center. There was no immediate word on their condition.

No additional details were available.

