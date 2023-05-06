DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - O’Brien’s Market and Deli in Dorchester was vandalized and robbed, Boston Police confirmed Saturday morning. Police said many contents of the store were stolen.

Located at 1660 Dorchester Avenue, the deli had a broken window. No arrests have been made, police said, and no further details have been announced.

