YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a bullet smashed through a window in Yarmouth Monday night.

Police say the incident happened at a home on Camp Street just before 6 p.m.

Police say at this time, they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox