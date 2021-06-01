HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police are investigating multiple bullet holes that were discovered Tuesday in the glass windows of Connecticut’s state Capitol building, authorities said.

The bullet holes were discovered at approximately 9:15 a.m. on the south side of the Capitol building, according to the State Capitol Police. No one was injured.

Legislators arrived for House and Senate sessions to find a large police presence outside the Capitol, which opened in 1872.

“I know they’re still looking at it right now, but there is some concern that somebody really fired a bullet through the window. And maybe it will turn out to not be that, but that’s what we’ve heard,” said House Speaker Matt Ritter, a Democrat from Hartford. “That is their best guess right now, is that sometime late last night that it happened.”

The Connecticut State Police, including its Major Crimes detectives, and Hartford Police were assisting the State Capitol Police in the investigation.

Both the House of Representatives and Senate were scheduled to hold sessions on Tuesday. However, because of continuing COVID-19 protocols, the building continues to remain closed to the public. Only lawmakers, staff and media are allowed inside.

The General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn its regular session on June 9.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)