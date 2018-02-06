FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Foxborough Police Department is investigating a burglary at Patriots star player Rob Gronkowski’s home.

The burglary took place while Gronkowski was in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl, Police Chief William Baker said.

Baker confirmed that items were stolen, but did not say which items due to an active investigation.

A police dispatch broadcast said there is a possibility of multiple safes and guns taken.

“I think it’s kind of a tough combination to have suffered this unfortunate (Super Bowl) loss and then to get home and be a victim of this kind of crime, which really has a kind of profound affect on everybody who’s a victim of this crime, when your personal space is breached like that,” Baker said.

One neighbor said that when he drove by Gronkowski’s house Sunday, he noticed that something did not look right.

“We were driving past his house on Sunday between 12:30 and 1:30, and it turns out that we looked over and we jokingly said, ‘Hi Gronk’s house,’ and then, ‘Hey, his gate is open,’ which is very unusual. His gate is never open,” said Tom Savino. “We thought, ‘Well maybe we should call police,’ and we said, ‘Ah, what the heck, it can’t be. This is the middle of the day. Why would somebody want to rob Gronk’s house?'”

No other burglaries were reported in that neighborhood, said Baker.

It is unclear if Gronkowski has surveillance cameras set up on his property.

Anyone with information regarding this residential burglary is asked to call police.

Watch Baker’s media conference:

