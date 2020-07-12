Police investigating burning of religious statue in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an incident of arson of a religious statue on Saturday night in Boston, officials said.

Officers responding to a call for a fire on Bowdoin Street around 10 p.m. in Dorchester found a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Saint Peter’s Parish Church that had been set on fire, police said.

Officers were told that an unknown suspect had set fire to plastic flowers in the hands of the statue, causing the face and upper body of the statue to be burned, fire officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police at 617-343-4335.

