CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police responded to a neighborhood near Harvard Friday morning due to a shooting in the area.

Harvard said in a statement that an unidentified man on a bike shot another person on Sherman Street and the suspect is headed toward Garden Street.

Harvard University had issued a shelter in place as a result but was lifted shortly after.

Cambridge police were on scene investigating and searched for a suspect. They said they recovered shell casings from the scene.

Police have also released an image of a potential person of interest in the case.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive and are trying to track down surveillance video that may have captured the shooting.

