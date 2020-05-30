Police investigating car and motorcycle crash that seriously injured 2 in Raynham

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Raynham police are investigating a crash involving two cars and a motorcycle that left two people with serious injuries Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Pleasant Street at 6 p.m. found the driver and passenger of a 2013 Victory Cross Country Motorcycle on the ground suffering serious injuries, police said. The driver, a 47-year-old Raynham man, and passenger, a 45-year-old Raynham woman, were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

After investigating, officers said a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder waiting to turn off Pleasant Street into a driveway was struck from behind by a 2015 Ford Fusion, causing it to veer across the road and into the motorcycle. The driver of the Ford, a 19-year-old woman, and the driver of the Nissan, a 56-year-old woman, were treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

