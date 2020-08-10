Police investigating car crash in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a car crash that sent one person to the hospital in Jamaica Plain Monday afternoon.

Witnesses said two cars were damaged and one man was asking for help after the crash, with another man unconscious.

A white Toyota Camry with front end damage was towed from the scene. Police said one person was taken to the hospital but did not provide any other information.

Both accident and crime scene investigators were on scene.

