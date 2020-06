LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a two-car crash in Lynn Tuesday afternoon.

The cars collided at Cumberland Circle and Lynnfield Street. Neighbors said they could hear the crash from inside their homes.

“I heard no brakes, nothing, just a huge smash,” said Shuan Cucio.

No information was immediately available about the motorists involved.

