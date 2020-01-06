Police investigating car crash in Quincy with serious injury

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Quincy police are investigating a car crash that seriously injured a pedestrian and shut roads Monday evening.

Officers responded to 170 Quincy Ave. for reports of a crash at 7 p.m. A 62-year-old man was taken to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries, police said

Road closures were in effect in the area for crash reconstruction.

No other information was immediately available.

#PedestrianCrash in area of 170 Quincy Ave (by Olindy’s). Road closures in effect as Crash Reconstruction Unit investigates. Male party, approx 60years of age, transported to BMC with serious injury. pic.twitter.com/Pdwpe7bn33 — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) January 7, 2020

