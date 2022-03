DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a car crash involving a pedestrian in Dracut on Saturday night.

The crash happened on Lakeview Avenue, according to Dracut police.

No additional information has been released.

⚠️Motor vehicle crash with pedestrian Lakeview Avenue at the Lo Kai please avoid this area if possible. Follow the roads not blocked off by yellow tape pic.twitter.com/loQN9aaxO6 — Dracut Police Department (@DracutMAPD) March 6, 2022

