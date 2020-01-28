Police investigating car crash that seriously injured pedestrian in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a car crash that seriously injured an 80-year-old pedestrian in Quincy Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a car crash on Palmer Street at 9:15 a.m. found an 80-year-old man with serious injuries, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital and remains in critical condition, officials said.

The driver remained at the scene and the crash is being investigated. No other information was immediately available.

