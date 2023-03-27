BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating the cause behind a deadly crash in Roslindale on Sunday that killed one person and injured another after a car slammed into a triple-decker.

The incident happened in the area of Washington and Brookdale Streets. The silver sedan took down what appeared to be a chain-link fence and came to rest almost perfectly parallel with the road.

The Suffolk County DA’s office confirmed that neither of the victims, both men in their 60s, were inside the car that crashed.

There is no word on the condition of the surviving victim.

One young woman who moved to the neighborhood a couple months ago told 7NEWS she always feels safe walking down Washington street. Now she has some reservations as she anxiously awaits what exactly caused the car to crash.

“I’m kind of in a little bit of shock,” she said. “I’m probably going to talk to my roommate more when I get inside, make sure everyone is okay that we know. I feel awful for the people who got hurt, and if this was an accident, I feel awful for the driver too.”

Police have not said if the driver will face any charges.

