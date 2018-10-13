Police investigating cause of house fire in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded quickly to a home in Lawrence after it went up in flames Saturday evening.

Crews say the fire was not gas-related because the home does not have gas service. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

They are also trying to determine if the home is vacant.

“There was nobody here. We’ve done a search; primary and secondary both come up negative,” Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said. “We have nobody listed on our computers as owning it, so we’re at this time still looking to see.”

Fire officials say they were able to get to the house quickly because of the extra staff from the gas disaster.

No one was hurt.

