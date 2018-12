CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a crash in Chelsea Monday night.

Officers responding to the Chelsea Street Bridge for reports of an accident saw two vehicles with front-end damage.

There’s no word on injuries or what led up to the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)