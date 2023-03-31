CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Chelsea on Friday night that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run pedestrian crash in the area of 1010 Broadway around 8:30 p.m.

The 59-year-old man from Revere was found unresponsive and taken to a Boston Hospital in serious condition.

Police say they believe they have located the vehicle involved but no charges have been announced.

Anyone with information is urged to call Chelsea police at 617-466-4800

