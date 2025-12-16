SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A child was hit by a car in Salem while crossing the street Monday, according to witnesses.

People who live in the area told 7NEWS the boy was crossing Congress Street with his brothers when the inciden took place. Salem police also confirmed a pedestrian was struck.

“I know he lives in my building, that’s all they just moved there,” said Donna Howell, a neighbor. ” They are always outside. I mean boys are boys! I see them cross the street like there’s no tomorrow. In the dark you can’t wear dark clothes, in the dark you have to wear bright clothes so people can see you.”

Witnesses said the boy was flown to the hospital in a medical helicopter.

Those who live in the area said this is not the first time something like this has happened.

“Happens all the time. Happened down the street they killed the lady down there, the next street over I think it was,” said one man.

“My son got his by a car out here. He flew up in the air on a bike, we almost lost him,” said Howell. “This time of season its very hard all I can do is pray for the little boy.”

Residents are calling for more safety precautions including better lighting and speed bumps in the area to help prevent future incidents.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)