BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting on Christmas Eve in Dorchester that left a man hospitalized.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter Activation in the area of 10 Ripley Road around 10 p.m. found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

