Police investigating Cohasset crash

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver in a truck crashed into a utility pole in Cohasset and then fled the scene, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash on Forest Avenue about 2 a.m. found a heavily damaged truck against a utility pole, according to Cohasset police.

When police tracked down the truck’s registered owner, a family member told officers he was out of town.

The incident remains under investigation.

Car vs. pole on Forest Ave at 2am this morning. Driver left the scene and drove to area of the owners home, and abandoned the the truck with heavy damage. Officers spoke with family of the registered vehicle and they stated he was out of town. Crash is under active investigation. pic.twitter.com/LYmCqpD23h — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) November 22, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)