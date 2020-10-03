Police investigating collision between motorcycle and car in Pelham, NH

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that left one person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Pelham, New Hampshire Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of a crash found the two vehicles had collided at Mammoth and Keyes Hill roads, police said. The driver of the motorcycle, a 72-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other driver was not hurt. Police are investigating the crash.

