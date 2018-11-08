Police investigating crash between minivan, school bus in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after they say a minivan sideswiped a school bus in Andover Thursday, causing it to leave the road and hit a telephone pole.

Officers responded to the crash on Red Spring Road around 2:20 p.m.

Although there were 38 students on board the bus at the time of the crash, there were no reported injuries.

Andover police say a preliminary investigation suggests the minivan, which had two occupants, sideswiped the bus, causing it to hit a telephone pole.

The road was temporarily closed to traffic.

In a statement, a school spokesman said, “We are grateful there are no injuries as a result of this accident.”

Breaking: school bus in Andover involved in accident with a car on red spring road #7News — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 8, 2018

Sources: kids were on the bus in Andover that is now tilted on its side #7news — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 8, 2018

