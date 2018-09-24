Police investigating crash between pickup, motorcyclist in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a pickup truck in Wilmington on Monday evening.

Police and fire officials responding to the area of 212 Main St. say the motorcyclist sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after a crash. The cyclist, whose name has not been released, was taken by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The truck driver, who was uninjured, was ticketed at the scene, according to police.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

