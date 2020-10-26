Police investigating crash between school bus, car in Hull

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash between a car and a school bus in Hull Monday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash at Nantasket Avenue and W Street at 3:30 p.m. found a Hull school bus and a car had collided, police said.

No injuries were reported and the 14 students on the bus were picked up by their families. The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)