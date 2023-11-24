ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an early morning crash on Route 495 in Andover that left an infant with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash around 3:40 a.m. Friday determined the driver of a 2017 Toyota Camry had lost control, gone down an embankment, and slammed into a tree, according to state police.

A 1-year-old girl who was a passenger in the car sustained life-threatening injuries and the driver, a 33-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

Both are from Nashua, New Hampshire.

The infant was transported to Lawrence General Hospital before being taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, though officials said distracted driving is being investigated as a potential cause.

We are investigating a single-car crash that occurred early this morning on Route 495 in Andover and caused life-threatening injuries to an infant who was a passenger in the vehicle.https://t.co/EqLosu56yi https://t.co/EqLosu56yi — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 24, 2023

