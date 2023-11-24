ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an early morning crash on Route 495 in Andover that left an infant with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash around 3:40 a.m. Friday determined the driver of a 2017 Toyota Camry had lost control, gone down an embankment, and slammed into a tree, according to state police.

A 1-year-old girl who was a passenger in the car sustained life-threatening injuries and the driver, a 33-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

Both are from Nashua, New Hampshire.

The infant was transported to Lawrence General Hospital before being taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, though officials said distracted driving is being investigated as a potential cause.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox