Police investigating crash in Exeter, NH that left 2 with minor injuries

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Exeter, New Hampshire that left two drivers with minor injures on Saturday morning, police said.

State police responding to a crash on Route 101 at 6:15 a.m. found a commercial freight liner 50 feet off the roadway and a Honda Civic that hit a guardrail, according to police.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the ’98 Honda Civic, driven by a 16-year-old from Greenville, experienced a mechanical failure causing the driver traveling eastbound to veer into the left lane in the direct path of the freight liner tractor trailer, driven by Heath Bleau, 44, of Palmer, Massachusetts, police said.

The collision sent the Honda into a guardrail and the tractor trailer through the guardrail into the wood line, according to police.

Both passengers sustained minor injuries and a portion of highway was shutdown for approximately four hours to allow New England Truck Center to recover the tractor trailer from the woods, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)