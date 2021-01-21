Police investigating crash in Falmouth that left toddler with life-threatening injuries

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash between a truck and a car in Falmouth that left a 4-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to a reported two-vehicle crash on Route 151 northbound around 9 a.m. Thursday found a sedan and a flatbed delivery truck that had been involved in a crash, according to Falmouth police.

A 4-year-old passenger from the sedan was taken by helicopter to a Boston-area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Falmouth Fire/Rescue said.

The driver of the sedan, a 28-year-old woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver refused medical treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

