LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Lowell where witnesses say a cyclist was struck by a car.

A car with a smashed windshield and a bike were stopped on Roger Street. Witnesses said a man riding a bicycle was hit by the car.

Fire officials said one man was airlifted to a hospital.

