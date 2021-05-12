MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist is hospitalized with critical injuries after a crash in Medway on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to numerous 911 calls reporting a crash at the intersection of Main Street and Carol Lane around 9:40 p.m. learned that a motorcyclist was attempting to make a left turn onto Carol Lane when he was struck by a car, according to Medway police.

The motorcyclist, Gianluca “John” Demartinis, 51, of Medway, was transported to UMass Medical Center in Worcester with critical injuries, police said.

The driver of the car, Mikayla Bozyczko, 20, of Holliston, was taken to Milford Hospital for evaluation.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)