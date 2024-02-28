BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Roslindale on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Washington Street around 7 p.m. could be seen looking over a damaged scooter or motorcycle in a taped-off section of the roadway.

The person who was struck was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox