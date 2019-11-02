Police investigating crash in Roxbury that seriously injured pedestrian

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following being hit by a car in Roxbury Saturday.

Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a car near Ruggles and Tremont streets around 4 p.m., police said. The man was taken to the hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

