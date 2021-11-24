SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a crash involving an ambulance in Salem on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Jefferson Avenue before 11 a.m. found a car with front-end damage and an ambulance with damage to its side.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

