Police investigating crash involving bike, car in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car and bicycle in Jamaica Plain on Sunday.

The bicycle and car were loaded onto a tow truck on the Arborway. The windshield of the car appeared to be shattered.

There were no reported injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

