Police investigating crash involving Boston Public Schools bus in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash involving a Boston Public Schools bus in Hyde Park.

The bus appeared to have slammed through a fence in the area of Metropolitan Avenue at River Street.

A car also hit a traffic light pole nearby.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on air and online for the latest information.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)