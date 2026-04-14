BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hurt in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Billerica Tuesday, police said.

Police responded to a report of a car crash involving a motorcyclist on Rogers Street at Faulkner Street at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Billerica police said the person on the motorcycle was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington with serious injuries. The driver of the car was not hurt.

Police said Rogers Street and Faulkner Street are expected to be closed for several hours while investigators are on scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Billerica Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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