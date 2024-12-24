BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a crash involving a police cruiser in Brighton on Monday night that temporarily disrupted Green Line service.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a police cruiser and a Tesla at the intersection of Comm. Ave. and Washington Street in Brighton found the damaged Tesla on the Green Line tracks.

Officials say a Boston Police Department employee was driving the cruiser at the time of the crash but it wasn’t a police officer. The employee was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

The Tesla has since been removed from the tracks and regular service has resumed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox