BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a crash involving a police cruiser in Brighton on Monday night that temporarily disrupted Green Line service.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a police cruiser and a Tesla at the intersection of Comm. Ave. and Washington Street in Brighton found the damaged Tesla on the Green Line tracks.

Officials say a Boston Police Department employee was driving the cruiser at the time of the crash but it wasn’t a police officer. The employee was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

The Tesla has since been removed from the tracks and regular service has resumed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

