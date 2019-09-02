CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea police are investigating a crash involving an Encore Boston Harbor shuttle bus and a pick-up truck.

Officers responding to the area of Revere Beach Parkway and Everett Avenue early Monday morning found the pick-up truck with serious front-end damage and the shuttle bus with damage to its side.

No additional information has been released.

The cause remains under investigation.

