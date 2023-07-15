STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton police are investigating a crash involving a fire truck on Saturday that sent two people to the hospital, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Pleasant and Lincoln streets found a utility pole on top of the fire truck. National Grid has been called in to clear the area of any downed wires and repair damage.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

