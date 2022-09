BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Roxbury involving an MBTA bus and a car.

The crash happened at Columbus Avenue and Bragdon Street. The bus’s door and windshield shattered, while the car was towed.

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash.

