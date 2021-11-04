EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a crash involving an MBTA bus in Everett late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Glendale and Ferry streets found a pickup truck with front-end damage following a crash with an MBTA bus.

No additional information has been released.

