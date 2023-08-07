MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash involving an MBTA bus in Melrose on Sunday that sent multiple people to the hospital.

Police say the bus and another vehicle were involved in a crash around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon and Forest streets.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital and both the bus and the vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

