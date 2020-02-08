Police investigating crash involving MBTA bus in Quincy that left T worker dead

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash involving an MBTA bus in Quincy on Saturday that left a T worker dead, officials said.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak confirmed that the crash was fatal in a statement.

“Today, the MBTA is mourning the loss of one of our colleagues who suffered a fatal injury during a tragic accident involving an MBTA bus at the Quincy Center Station busway,” the statement read. “While the investigation continues, the T asks the public to keep the victim’s family in their thoughts and prayers.”

A witness said at least one car was hit by a bus at the station’s busway.

No other information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

