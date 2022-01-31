STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a crash involving an MBTA train and a car in Stoughton on Monday morning.
The crash happened in the area of Wyman and Canton streets, according to Stoughton police.
There were no reported injuries.
The train has since been cleared from the scene.
The MBTA said that Stoughton Line train 866 was canceled due to an obstruction in the right of way.
No additional information has been released.
