STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a crash involving an MBTA train and a car in Stoughton on Monday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Wyman and Canton streets, according to Stoughton police.

There were no reported injuries.

The train has since been cleared from the scene.

The MBTA said that Stoughton Line train 866 was canceled due to an obstruction in the right of way.

No additional information has been released.

⚠️ Stoughton Line Train 866 (8:15 am from Stoughton) is cancelled today due to obstruction in the right of way. The next inbound service from Stoughton will be Train 868 (9:15 am from Stoughton). — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 31, 2022

Update:

The roadways are now clear of the train, but the crash is still under investigation and delays are likely. — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) January 31, 2022

Traffic alert:

A crash involving a car and a train has Wyman Street & Canton Street blocked. There are no injuries and we are working with MBTA Officials to clear the train from the roadway. This may impact service on the Stoughton line. See @MBTA for updates — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) January 31, 2022

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)