TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway Friday morning after a crash involving a moped and an SUV in Taunton, police said.

Taunton police, in a statement, said officers responded to the area of Bay Street and I-495 for reports of a crash around 6:30 a.m.

A state police spokesperson said troopers also responded and closed the off-ramp from I-495 to Bay Street. The ramp had reopened as of around 9:30 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

On scene, Taunton police said officers determined the moped and the SUV collided near the off-ramp. Police described the incident as a “serious crash.”

The moped rider, described as a 60-year-old Taunton man was flown by helicopter to a hospital, according to police. The SUV’s driver, described as a 47-year-old Carver, did not report any injuries.

The Taunton Police Department said it was actively investigating the crash as of Friday morning.

No additional information was immediately available.

