BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a moped and a car crashed in Boston on Sunday night.

Emergency crews responding to the crash scene in the area of Shawmut and Massachusetts avenues around 10:45 p.m. transported both drivers to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

Police described the driver of the moped as an adult male and the driver of the car as a 17-year-old.

No additional information has been released.

