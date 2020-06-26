LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation into a crash that involved a moped in Lynn late Thursday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the Adams Street intersection around 10:30 p.m. found the moped significantly damaged.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story

