Police investigating crash involving motorcycle in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wrentham police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left one person seriously injured.

Emergency crews arriving to the scene Saturday found an overturned motorcycle and a person suffering from serious injuries, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police Chief Bill McGrath is now urging drivers to use caution on the roads as the weather gets warmer.

“They’re less visible in general, they’re a side view mirror ”blind spot” nightmare for cars and trucks and, last but definitely not least, they always come out in the losing end when there’s a crash,” he said.

