BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a crash involving a school bus in Dorchester on Friday morning.

Video from SKY7 HD showed the front-end of a car partially wedged underneath the school bus in the area of Gallivan Boulevard and Druid Street.

Some kids were on the bus but there were no reported injuries, according to state police.

No additional information has been released.

