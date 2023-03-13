FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Fall River Monday morning that involved a school bus.

The incident took place at the intersection of Charles Street and King Street.

The bus was seen up on a sidewalk with damage to a nearby home.

No additional information has been released.

