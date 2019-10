FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus in Falmouth on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to Teaticket Highway, near the Falmouth Public Schools administration building, found a pickup truck wedged between the school bus and a SUV.

There were no reported injuries.

